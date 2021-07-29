Ronald Greene family’s attorney says he will not be silenced following AG’s office gag order request

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than two years after Ronald Greene’s death, the state Attorney General’s office is requesting a gag order in the case.

The 23-page document is the latest development in the case and seeks to stop attorneys and the families from speaking about the case to the media and the public.



“You’re trying to silence the lawyers and the families fighting against our own government for accountability and transparency,” said Greene’s family attorney Ron Haley.

Greene died in 2019 after a car chase with state police that ended with them dragging, cursing, and stepping on him.

The gag order alleges attorneys for Ronald Greene’s family branded a murderer of trooper Chris Hollingsworth.

In the videos released by LSP, audio from Hollingsworth’s body cam revealed a telephone exchange inside his vehicle where he could be heard saying he beat Greene while using profanity.

Hollingsworth died following a single-vehicle highway crash that happened just hours after he learned he would be fired for his role in the incident.

President of the Baton Rouge Branch of the NAACP said, the state should be embarrassed by the actions being taken in the case.



“We can watch a video, watch a man beg for his life, say I’m your brother and apologize while being drug across the pavement and we still want people to believe he died in a car crash. said Collins.



We reached out to the state’s A.G.’s office for comment and in a statement, they said:

“This civil matter is ongoing litigation; and as such, we will not comment on it. Cory Dennis, Press Secretary for Attorney General Jeff Landry

Court documents say, “Defendants are entitled to a fair trial decided by an impartial jury, not an outcome affected by what Justice Franfurter once referred to as trial by newspaper,” but Haley does not believe the case will be impacted by the media’s attention.



“I just don’t understand. Why can’t we get into what’s right and what’s wrong,” said Haley.



He said, the case is now in the hands of a grand jury and he’s planning to fight the order.



“Wait to hear our response, we’re going to keep pushing,” said Haley.



