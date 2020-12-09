Robbery gone wrong. Lacombe homeowner shoots intruders – two dead, three injured

LACOMBE, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which took place Tuesday (December 8) in the Lacombe area.

The shooting left two people dead and three people injured.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, STPSO deputies were called to a residence in the 28000 block of Palmer Drive in reference to a shooting.

The homeowner told deputies he shot at four men after the men entered his home armed with guns.

Medical personnel pronounced two of the men dead on the scene. The remaining two were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for gunshot wounds.

A four-year-old child who lives in the home was also struck. The child was transported to a local area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“While it is always tragic anytime there is a loss of life,” Sheriff Randy Smith said, “I am pleased that due to the rapid response time of our deputies all parties that were involved in this isolated incident have been accounted for.”

The bodies of the deceased have been turned over to the St. Tammany Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.