Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.

The caller advised troopers that their vehicle was a loaded tractor pulling a cattle trailer weighing 80,000 pounds. Another caller, also driving a tractor-trailer, contacted authorities stating that a driver in a maroon Honda CRV allegedly rolled down the passenger’s side window and pointed a handgun at them.

Authorities went on to conduct a traffic stop on the Honda CRV and identified the driver as 19-year-old Yousef Islmaeel Muhammad Alhajj. A black handgun was discovered in Alhajj’s waistband.

Authorities also discovered the firearm was reported stolen by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Alhajj was arrested and transported to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Aggravated Obstruction.