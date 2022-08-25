BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — One year ago on August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida, the second most powerful hurricane to ever hit Louisiana, slammed into Southeast Louisiana. That happens to be the same anniversary as the most destructive hurricane to ever hit the US, Katrina on August 29, 2005.

Despite the $75 billion in destruction, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are once again reopened for business in the area and even new tourist attractions are popping up along the Mississippi River just west of New Orleans.

Catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana just 30 miles west of New Orleans known as the River Parishes area, but tourism officials say the recovery, which is going better and faster than anyone predicted, has led to the reopening of old and even now new tourist attractions such a new cruise line stop in the riverfront community.

Tourism leaders are inviting Americans to visit them by experiencing their authentic adventures in the natural outdoors including breathtaking swamp tours, thrilling nature trails, historic plantations, riverfront bonfires, and much more.