WATCH: The 14-year-old was able to ring the bell and celebrate 'No Mo' Chemo.'

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD)— August 12, 2019, was the beginning of a long journey for Nick Dinunzio.

It was on that date that the 14-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia.

1,029 days later and the teenager is now cancer-free.

LPSO Deputy Sittig met Nick during travel baseball season.

Deputy Sittig kept in touch with Nick and everyone came together in Denham Springs on Monday, June 6.

A celebration including a parade was held for the now cancer-free teenager.