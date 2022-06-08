DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD)— August 12, 2019, was the beginning of a long journey for Nick Dinunzio.
It was on that date that the 14-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia.
1,029 days later and the teenager is now cancer-free.
LPSO Deputy Sittig met Nick during travel baseball season.
Deputy Sittig kept in touch with Nick and everyone came together in Denham Springs on Monday, June 6.
A celebration including a parade was held for the now cancer-free teenager.
