Retired LSP K9 passes way after almost ten years of service

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Retired Louisiana State Police K-9 Rico has died.

Rico served with the Louisiana State Police from 2009 until retirement called in February 2018.



Images courtesy of Louisiana State Police

The Belgian Malinois “played an integral part in the seizure of over three-million dollars in U.S. Currency and illegal narcotics,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

K-9 Rico had the ability to find these drugs:

Marijuana

Cocaine

Heroin

Ecstasy

Methamphetamine

After serving with the Louisiana State Police, K-9 Rico “spent his retirement with his handler’s family.”