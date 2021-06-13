Residents asked to help support the lives of furry friends this month in June

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana residents are being asked to take part in ‘support your shelter’ month now in June.

HSLA started the ‘Support Your Shelter’ program to highlight the work of shelter facilities, particularly small and underfunded shelters in the rural areas of the state.

The Humane Society of Louisiana’s Executive Director Jeff Dorson, of the local nonprofit, said “We’re encouraging residents of our state to make a difference during the month of June, by contributing volunteer hours, supplies, and or monetary gifts.”

Dorson said many people mistakenly think local animal shelters are supported by the state, some national organization, or charity.

Facilities like SPCAs, humane societies, animal control centers, are completely independent.

Some shelters receive parish or municipal support for animal control services, virtually all of them rely on some kind of help according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

Opportunities will differ between shelters, but volunteers are almost always needed to provide foster care for homeless pets or to assist with animal care.

The shelters are in need of pet food and medical supplies to bigger ticket items like appliances and kennels.

Monetary donations are also needed to help with vet bills, fuel, and ongoing operations.

Louisiana businesses and animal lovers can support and visit the Humane Society of Louisiana website to get involved.