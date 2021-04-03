Reserve woman killed in head-on crash in St. John the Baptist Parish

FILE – This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. New court filings show Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a Black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the beating would give the man “nightmares for a long time.” The May 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris bears strong resemblance to the State Police pursuit a year earlier that ended in the still-unexplained death of Ronald Greene. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

EDGARD, La. — The Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 3127 east of LA Hwy 640 in St. John the Baptist Parish shortly before midnight on Friday.

The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Bridgett Kentrell Alexander of Reserve.

Alexander was traveling west on LA 3127 in 2010 Jeep SUV. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling east on LA 3127. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center line into the opposing lane of a travel and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

After the impact, the Jeep came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel while the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and became partially submerged in a ditch.

Despite being properly restrained, Alexander suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Alexander and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation by Troop C.