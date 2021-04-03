Reserve woman killed in head-on crash in St. John the Baptist Parish

EDGARD, La. — The Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 3127 east of LA Hwy 640 in St. John the Baptist Parish shortly before midnight on Friday.
The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Bridgett Kentrell Alexander of Reserve.
Alexander was traveling west on LA 3127 in 2010 Jeep SUV. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling east on LA 3127. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center line into the opposing lane of a travel and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.
After the impact, the Jeep came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel while the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and became partially submerged in a ditch.
Despite being properly restrained, Alexander suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Alexander and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation by Troop C.