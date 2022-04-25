NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Monday news about Former Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond was announced on Twitter.

New York Times political reporter Jonathan Martin announced that Richmond is expected to leave the White House next month.

Here is what Martin reported:

“News: @CedricRichmond is expected to leave the White House next month, making him one of first close Biden advisers to leave. He’ll enter the private sector but also likely be a consultant to @DNC, which has not forged close ties to the White House “