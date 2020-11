WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on February 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pelosi and her fellow Democrats addressed the need for heightened security surrounding the nation’s voting systems ahead of the 2018 midterms. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Congressman Cedric Richmond is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the future of the 2nd Congressional District seat.

A source close to the Congressman says he has made the decision to join the Biden Administration.

