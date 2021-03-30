Remarkable Woman: In a male dominated industry, this New Iberia lady leads with empathy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Our next Remarkable Woman finalist is a New Iberia native who is a never ending source of empowerment and inspiration who shares her knowledge, compassion and wisdom in an effort, she says, to help others “pursue a life of purpose and progress over perfection”.

News 10 Anchor Darla Montgomery introduces us to Morgan Olivier.

She’s a young woman in a male dominated industry.

“I think that it’s long overdue to get rid of these gender roles.”

She’s running a family business started by her father called Larry Richard and Associates, a traffic control and construction materials company that manufactures signage for roads and construction sites.

“All those signs you see on the highway, we make all in house. We have teamed up with the Lemoine Company. You will see us on the side of the road providing materials to different companies whether its bridges and road work all over the state.”

But her work does not stop there. You see to know Morgan Olivier is to know her many roles.

“I’m also a writer, author and mental health advocate.”

And a wife who often trades her workday hardhat and jeans for professional or comfy clothes whether travelling for business or writing from home. She says women have the all the right tools for success.

“We can run businesses, we can write books, we can advocate, work in the community. We can make a difference. We were built for that.”

And that wisdom you’re hearing is coming from a young woman obviously wise beyond her years.

Learning early on, it is in giving that you receive and failure is not a bad thing.

“It’s having those opportunities and experiences that often times uncomfortable seasons that taught me those lessons that I have so that I can apply them and have the shoulders to carry this business and to carry myself.”

Strength that comes from a deeper place and while she has several occupations, including the family business that gives millions of motorists direction daily, the one direction she turns to for guidance is within.

“It’s getting to that place where you dive in mentally, spiritually and emotionally and say this is who I am. This is who I’m not and you accept your journey.”

Olivier has authored two books and you can get copies and follow her blog at

ModernMorgan.com