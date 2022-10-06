A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana taxpayers have until tomorrow, Oct. 6, to claim the remaining $9.5 million in funds. After that date, Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will transfer the remaining funds to the state’s Unclaimed Property fund.

LDR notified 20,400 individual and business taxpayers about their unclaimed funds in August through Notice of Unclaimed property letters. Only about 4,000 have responded to the notice.

If you received one of the letters but haven’t responded yet, simply complete and return the attached voucher to LDR. The department will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Oct. 6 deadline. Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division.