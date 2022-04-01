NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Men’s Final Four has finally made it to Louisiana and on Monday, April 4, the NCAA will crown its March Madness champions. Along with the players and coaches, one of the most iconic components of the tournament has also made it into The Big Easy — the official ladder players will use to cut the championship net.

On Friday, April 1, representatives with Werner stopped WGNO by with the custom Podium Ladder. The structure is uniquely designed with a larger platform and higher guardrail to accommodate both coaches and athletes safely.

The ladder will make its appearance on Monday, April 4 when the 2022 NCAA Champions are crowned.