Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responds to report of possible bomb on airplane flying into Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA (KLFY) — The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) and the FBI responded to the Alexandria International Airport shortly after 12:30 p.m. today after a report of a possible explosive device on an inbound aircraft was received by 911.

Two people are currently being detained, according to deputies.

RPSO deputies and the England Airpark Fire Department responded to the scene, where passengers were offloaded and the scene secured, according to a Facebook post. RPSO’s bomb squad was joined by the FBI.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.