RaceTrac launches VIP fuel rewards program

On Monday, RaceTrac announced the launch of its new monthly fuel subscription program, RaceTrac Rewards VIP.

For $2.49 per month, RaceTrac Rewards VIP members will save 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and 3 cents per gallon thereafter with each fuel purchase every month.

As a premium add-on to RaceTrac’s loyalty program RaceTrac Rewards, RaceTrac Rewards VIP gives members a discount at the pump, in addition to various coupons and promotions on RaceTrac products in-store.

“At RaceTrac, we believe in providing Whatever Gets You Going, and that includes the fuel to get you on your way to wherever you are going,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer of RaceTrac.“Our new RaceTrac Rewards VIP program thanks and rewards our guests for their loyalty to RaceTrac with a fuel discount that supports and fits their lifestyles.”

Saving on fuel through RaceTrac Rewards VIP is easy. RaceTrac Rewards VIP members can simply enter the phone number tied to their RaceTrac Rewards account at the pump or when paying in-store. Upon payment, members will see the fuel prices on the pump roll back before their eyes. Fuel savings can also be found through the RaceTrac Rewards dashboard and new e-receipts, available online and in the app.

To become a RaceTrac Rewards VIP, current RaceTrac Rewards members can upgrade their membership at https://www.racetrac.com/Rewards/RaceTrac-Rewards-Vip or in the RaceTrac mobile app.

To become a RaceTrac Rewards member, download the RaceTrac mobile app or visit www.racetrac.com/rewards to sign up.

RaceTrac Rewards VIP is among the latest enhancements RaceTrac has rolled out this year. In April 2020, RaceTrac launched its new online ordering platform, which allows guests to select and order items from RaceTrac and pickup within 30 minutes from the “Grab and Go Box” pass-through window.

RaceTrac holds itself to the highest food safety and cleanliness standards, and all of its more than 550 locations follow stringent hygiene and sanitation practices. In direct response to COVID-19, all stores are continuing to take extra precautions through enhanced cleaning measures, such as implementing social distancing procedures, continuously cleaning of high contact-areas, and a nightly store stand-down for cleaning and sanitization.