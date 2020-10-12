Raceland man arrested for abusing his paralyzed mother

THIBODAUX, LA – On Monday, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of 19-year-old Joseph Elzy Jr. of Raceland, for cruelty to the infirmed (felony).

On Saturday, October 10, the Thibodaux Police Department began investigating allegations of an elderly handicapped woman being physically abused.

It was learned that the 60-year-old victim who is partially paralyzed and wheelchair bound had been mistreated and abused by her son for weeks.

The victim disclosed this information to her part-time home health provider, who in return contacted the police with the information.

The investigation revealed that Joseph Elzy Jr. would not only verbally threaten his mother, but also violently shake her wheelchair when he would become angry. The verbal abuse later became physical when he punched her.

A warrant was obtained for Joseph Elzy Jr., who was later arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $25,000.00 bond.