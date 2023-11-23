LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team opened with an 8-0 run and led for all 40 minutes in a 64-40 exhibition victory over Xavier (La.) on Tuesday, November 21 at the Cajundome.

Tuesday’s meeting with the Gold Nuggets opened a two-game exhibition stretch that takes the Cajuns through fo the month of November, with regular season play set to resume on December 2 in New Orleans.

Ashlyn Jones scored a game-high tying 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, finishing as the top points producer among the 12 out of 15 Ragin’ Cajuns who stepped on the court that scored in the contest. Destiny Rice was the other offensive catalyst for UL, scoring all of her nine points in the first half on perfect shooting (2-of-2 FG, 5-of-5 FT).

The Cajuns out-rebounded XULA 44-36, with 19 boards on the offensive end, forced the Gold Nuggets into 21 turnovers and limited the visitors to 10 field goal makes on 26 percent shooting.

Louisiana made at least 12 field goals each half in totaling 25 made baskets from inside the arc and notched the 20-plus point win without a three-point field goal make. The Cajuns valued the ball throughout the contest, committing only six turnovers and displayed excellent ball control in the second half with only two miscues.

When XULA made its best run of the game, an 11-4 spurt that trimmed the lead to 20-17 with 3:51 left in the second quarter, the Cajuns responded by closing the opening half in similar fashion to the way it began – with a lengthy scoring run.

Wilnie Joseph’s layup at the 3:30 mark sparked a 10-0 run that closed the first half, one which continued with a second-chance basket by Tamera Johnson off a Gold Nuggets turnover, was immediately followed by a three-point play from Rice at 2:19 which extended the margin to 27-17, and ended at 1:33 with Jones hitting a layup and completing a three-point play off of another XULA turnover.

After trading points for the first half of the third quarter, the Cajuns were finally able to chase away the Gold Nuggets with a 6-0 run out of a timeout called at 3:01 and leading 41-27.

Baskets on three straight positions after play resumed following the timeout, one apiece from Jasmine Matthews , Lanay Wheaton and Joseph, pushed the lead to 20 points for the first time at 47-27 with 1:40 left in the third.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Following the Thanksgiving holiday break, Louisiana plays the second of its two exhibition games during the pause on play in the 2023-24 season on Monday, November 27 hosting Top 25-ranked NAIA program Loyola (La.) in a 5:00 p.m. contest at the Cajundome.

The matchup with the Wolf Pack completes the Ragin’ Cajuns current four-game homestand and is the final home game for the squad until December 13.

The Ragin’ Cajuns will resume regular season play on Saturday, December 2 in New Orleans facing the Privateers in a 2:00 p.m. contest at Lakefront Arena.

