BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced the Veteran’s True Choice Act of 2023 on Wednesday to the Committee on Armed Services. He explained its purpose as a means to provide veterans with access to community health care providers when their local Veterans Affairs facility lacks the services they need.

The act would require the VA to reimburse the Department of Defense for the cost of care. It also would provide veterans with more options by letting them TRICARE.

“Our brave veterans should never go without necessary health care, but far too often that is the case. I’ve introduced the Veteran’s True Choice Act to expand access to health care options for Americans who heroically served in our military, so that vets can get the care they deserve,” Kennedy said.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) introduced the bill in the House in January.



“As someone who utilizes the VA system myself, I know the frustration veterans in Southwest Florida experience when dealing with the VA. Florida’s 17th district is home to 75,000 veterans, including many who feel underserved or wrongly served,” he said. “My legislation gives those who served our country what they deserve—true choice when it comes to their health care. I’m appreciative of the partnership of Sen. Kennedy and I look forward to delivering this legislative solution to America’s veterans.”

