Progress in restoring electricity, water challenges remain

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighter Zach Schilling places a case of drinking water into a resident’s vehicle on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at a fire station in McComb, Miss., where a boil-water notice is in place after the city lost water service during recent winter weather. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Progress is being made to restore electricity across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi that experienced freezing cold temperatures last week.

But challenges remain in getting water services restored. Crews have been out in force in recent days to restore power after temperatures plummeted earlier in the week.

Rising temperatures across the region are also helping.

Communities in both states are still working to restore water services after the freezing temperatures iced equipment and caused water lines to burst.

Water distribution sites have been set up in Lake Charles and the Shreveport area for Sunday.

