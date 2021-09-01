President Biden visiting Louisiana on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — President Biden is coming to Louisiana.

Biden is expected to tour the damage left in the Hurricane Ida’s wake.

Senator Cassidy expressed appreciation ahead of President Biden’s visit to Louisiana.

Sen. Cassidy released this statement below:

“We thank President Biden for coming down to help him understand the magnitude of the situation here in southeast Louisiana. We know from bitter experience with Hurricane Laura that aid can be delayed too long,” said Dr. Cassidy. “We thank the federal partners who are already here helping with the recovery, and we will ask the President once again that supplemental aid be delivered to southwest Louisiana and expedited for southeast Louisiana.”