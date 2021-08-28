President Biden reflects on 16th year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina; encourages Louisiana residents to stay prepared as Ida approaches

(KLFY) — President Joe Biden on Saturday urged residents in Louisiana and surrounding states to “pay attention and be prepared” as Hurricane Ida nears the Gulf Coast.

Biden gave the warning during a virtual briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell.

“This weekend marks the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm that devastated cities along the Gulf Coast, killing more than 1,800 people.” Biden said that the anniversary is a stark reminder that we have to do everything we can to prepare the people in the region and make sure we’re ready to respond.

“This weekend is the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and it’s a stark reminder that we need to do everything we can to prepare the people in the region and make sure we’re ready to respond. Administrator Criswell you and I have spoken extensively about this, we were together yesterday and we spoke to the governors of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi to ask what they need from us before the storm arrives. And I’ve already signed an emergency declaration for Louisiana to make sure we’re ready for the surge response capability to deal with whatever comes their way. We deployed 500 FEMA emergency response personnel in Texas and Louisiana in addition to 2,000 personnel already supporting our COVID response in the region. And we prepositioned food, water, generators and other supplies in the area. Power restoration and mobile communication support teams are also en route. We’ve also closely coordinated with the electric utilities to restore power as soon as possible and the support your response and recovery efforts. And above all, I’m urging the people in the area to pay attention and be prepared. I want to say it again, pay attention and be prepared.”

The president added that if you go to a shelter, wear your mask and maintain social distancing.

