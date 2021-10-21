Precautionary boil advisory issued for areas in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the area bounded by Lake Ponchartrain, the Jahncke Road, I-10 Service Road, and Wright Road / Lucerne Street due to a water main that was broken by a contractor working in the Lake Barrington subdivision.

A map of the affected area can be found here: https://swbno.org/News/BoilWater

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash their hands, shower, or bathe.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

SWBNO’s main concern is that a pressure drop inside a water pipe could allow bacteriological contaminants to enter.

Residents are still encouraged to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19 during a boil water advisory by washing their hands often with boiled or bottled water.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children, and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness, or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory. at http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/.