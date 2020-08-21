Prairieville man sets mobile home on fire after girlfriend allegedly cheats

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)– The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested, Donald Ray Norris, 42, from Prairieville, for setting a mobile home on fire out of anger at his girlfriend.

Norris was booked on one count of Aggravated Arson after authorities identified the 42-year-old as the individual seen “running from the scene as a glow appeared in the structure,” according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

After studying surveillance video from the day of the fire, August 18, SFM determined the house fire was set on purpose.

“Witness statements indicated Norris had threaten to burn the mobile home down after learning his girlfriend was allegedly cheating on him,” according to SFM.

The structure was located in the 38000 block of Stanley St.

This investigation into this case remains open.