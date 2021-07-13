Prairieville man killed in fiery crash in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a crash that occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning. Troop A began its investigation into the incident that claimed the life of 24-year-old Grant Griffin of Prairieville, La.

According to the police report, the single-vehicle crash happened on Louisiana Highway 431 north of LA Hwy 621 in Ascension Parish when Griffin, who was travelling northbound in a 2001 Dodge Ram, exited the roadway to the left and struck a culvert.

After striking the culvert, the Dodge became engulfed in flames.

Griffin sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Griffin for analysis.