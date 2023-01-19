LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The power outage in downtown Lake Charles, which was scheduled to end today, will last longer than planned.

The planned power outage that began Wednesday afternoon is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown electric grid, according to Katie Harrington, the city’s public information officer.

“Entergy has informed the City of Lake Charles that the estimated restoration time of electrical power is now noon on Friday, January 20,” Harrington said.

Residents and businesses in the downtown area should expect to continue to be without power during this time.

Events booked for this weekend at the Lake Charles Civic Center are scheduled to go on as planned. Civic Center personnel are contacting event organizers directly to address individual events, authorities said.

“Public Safety and Public Works Operations remain operational, and City Transit will continue to run its normal routes,” Harrington said. “The Water Billing Office, located inside the City Transit Building at 1155 Ryan St, remains open with its regular business hours.”

Entergy crews continue to work in the downtown corridor. This area is experiencing periodic lane closures on several downtown streets between Ryan Street and Lakeshore Drive, from Bilbo Street, north to Mill Street. These periodic lane closures are expected to last through 10 p.m. Friday.

“Motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible, and if travel in these areas is necessary, to use extreme caution, as crews will be working through day nighttime periods and some traffic signals may not be operational,” Harrington said.

City services including permit applications, occupational license renewals and water bill payments, can be accessed through the City’s website, cityoflakecharles.com.