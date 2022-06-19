CHALMETTE, LA (WGNO) –The St. Bernard Parish Government announced Sunday that an apparent fuel spill happened in the 40 Arpent Canal.

According to officials, there is a sheen and fuel smell on the canal running from Bartolo Dr. in Meraux to Volpe Dr. in Chalmette.

The parish said all drainage canals north of Judge Perez from Valero to Val Riess Park may have been affected.

The source of the spill is not known, according to officials but State Police, EPA and Valero Refining are currently investigating.

The St. Bernard Parish Government is advising residents through their social media, to stay away from the 40 Arpent Canal as the fire department and OEP work to fix the issues a quickly as possible.