Port of New Orleans to purchase lower emission trucks with $1.24M in federal funding

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is providing $1.24 million in federal funds to the Port of New Orleans.

The funding will be used to replace various diesel-powered trucks with lower emission vehicles at port facilities in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes.

“It’s vital that we strive to achieve clean emissions standards at our ports and other facilities to protect our environment, communities and crew workers from dangerous health conditions,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This funding ensures that public health and environmental standards are preserved.”

With the funds, 34 short haul drayage trucks will be replaced with newer, cleaner-burning models that deliver to cargo terminals and warehouses along the Mississippi River and the Port’s Inner Harbor.

The federal dollars are provided by the National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.

The project is part of the Port of New Orleans’ Clean Truck Replacement Incentive Program. It will reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons.

The EPA recently completed a cooperative agreement with the Port of New Orleans to help subsidize diesel emissions-reduction programs. As a previous awardee, the Port has already replaced 52 vehicles.