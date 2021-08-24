Port Barre schools to close, go virtual after COVID outbreak

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — Port Barre’s public schools will be closing to students starting Thursday morning due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the school’s Facebook page.

“This week, the St. Landry Parish School District and Port Barre High School (PBHS) learned that a few staff members and students at (Port Barre High) and (Port Barre Middle) tested positive for COVID-19,” stated Principal Gary Blood. “As a result, the PBHS and PBMS campus will be closed to students at the end of the day tomorrow, August 25. We are taking this precautionary measure to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of all community members.”

Virtual learning will begin for students on Thursday, Aug. 26 and will last until at least Sept. 7, depending on infection rates.

“Your child will need to be logged into their teachers’ Google Classrooms to receive instruction daily during this time,” stated Blood. “Teachers will provide student login information through the student’s school email or letters tomorrow. Chromebook loan agreement forms are being sent home today and need to be returned tomorrow for students to receive their devices tomorrow at school.”

Blood’s full letter to parents is below:

