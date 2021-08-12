Port Allen hair and beauty salon opens its doors to students for free haircuts, braids, and manicures

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — The beginning of the school year can be stressful for many parents and students.

One local hair salon tried to ease some of that stress by offering free haircuts, braids, and manicures.

That hair salon is L’Bella’s Hair and Beauty Salon in Port Allen.

Clerice Lacy wanted to help and the local councilwoman did just that on Sunday, August 8.

















Images courtesy of Clerice Lacy Carter

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., three salon workers named Darren Jack, Aaron Porter and Jordan Brown beautified around 20 kids.

Two community stylists and barbers also pitched in their time and expertise, Constance Walls and Dequane Dillon.

Lacy’s goal was “to lend a helping hand to beautify the children of parents who may have fallen short after uniform and school supply purchases.”

Students from Port Allen Elementary, Cohn Elementary, and Port Allen Middle School were invited to this free experience.