LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette.

Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Ca. based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000 locations to nearly 6,000. Of the 70 new locations expected in South Louisana, the first few will be in New Orleans and Lafayette.

The chain already has 13 locations in Baton Rouge, along with two in Gonzales and one in Walker. With those restaurants in place, Jake in the box plans to use them as a springboard to launch their new South Louisiana locations.

According to The Advocate, Vice President of franchise recruitment Van Ingram stated that it may take over a year for the first locations to open, with 15 to 24 months dedicated to zoning, permitting, and construction.

Though specific locations have yet to be nailed down, we can expect to see Jack in the Box across the state within the next couple of years.