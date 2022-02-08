NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, January 8, 2022, Pope Francis named Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as the next Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky.

Bishop Fabre is a native and former priest of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, a former auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux for the past 8 1/2 years.

Reverend Shelton J. Fabre announced his gratitude in a statement:

My Dear People of the Archdiocese of Louisville, Good morning, and may God’s peace be with you! Please allow me to begin by expressing my gratitude and personal support to our Holy Father, Pope Francis, who today has named me the Tenth Bishop and Fifth Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Louisville. Pope Francis has called me to continue my pastoral ministry here with you, the particular church of Louisville! I am both humbled and excited by this appointment by the Holy Father, and I pledge to serve the needs of this local church to the very best of my ability. In all we do, it is the Lord Jesus Christ we praise and serve as together we grow in faith. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre



