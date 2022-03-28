BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new poll by JMC Analytics and Polling shows Louisiana voters are high on Governor John Bel Edwards and his handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but not so much on his overall job approval rating.

According to the poll from John Couvillon, Edwards’ job approval rating sits at 48 percent, while his handling of the pandemic, from fair to excellent, sits at 66 percent.

A new poll by JMC Analytics and Polling on Governor John Bel Edwards’ job approval.

A new poll by JMC Analytics and Polling on Governor John Bel Edwards’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

The poll also asked likely voters about the upcoming U.S. Senate race. Incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy is running for re-election in November. So far three Democrats have announced bids to challenge Kennedy.

A new poll by JMC Analytics and Polling on the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

According to the poll, if the Senate race were held today, 53 percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Kennedy, with 24 percent of those responding saying they’d vote for one of the three announced Democrats. 23 percent of those questioned said they were undecided.

Looking ahead to next year’s Governor’s race, 50 percent of those surveyed said they’d vote for the Republican candidate over the Democrat.

The poll was conducted on March 21-23, with a 4 percent margin of error.

Click here to read the poll.