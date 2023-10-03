MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) — A motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on LA 22 near Haynes Road in Livingston Parish.

According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of Nile Sudo Jr., 72, of Westwego.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Sudo was riding a 2011 Yamaha XV1900 Raider motorcycle westbound on LA 22. Though Sudo was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he still received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

According to LSP, Sudo failed to arrange a left-hand curve, causing him to enter a ditch and strike an electrical pole. Sudo was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was secured by Sudo and it will be submitted for analysis, according to LSP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts