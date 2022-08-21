BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) say State Representative Larry Selders of Baton Rouge was arrested early Sunday (August 21) morning on several DWI-related charges.

According to LSP, it was shortly after 2 a.m. when the incident occurred.

Police say they spotted Selders speeding behind the wheel of a 2018 Dodge Challenger on East Boyd Drive.

LSP reports that Selders was producing burnout with his vehicle before State Troopers pulled him over.

Authorities also say that while speaking with the 40-year-old State Rep., they began to suspect he was impaired, so they performed a series of sobriety tests.

The incident led to Selders’ arrest on charges of driving while impaired (first offense), reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

After Selders was brought to the nearby LSU Police Department, he consented to a chemical breath test, which confirmed he’d been drinking more than what the legal limit allows for.

In Louisiana, any driver with a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) above . 08 percent is considered intoxicated (drunk) under the law and this evidence is all that is necessary for someone to be convicted of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) or Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).

Police say Selders was eventually taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he was fingerprinted and then released on summons.