Police search for suspect after armed robbery at Circle K in Hammond

HAMMOND, La (BRPROUD) – On Sept. 26, Hammond Police investigated an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store at 1200 South Morrison Blvd.

The suspect entered the store heading towards the coolers. He then approached the cashier and demanded money.

After the cashier handed over the money, he left the store heading towards Palmetto St.

The suspect is described to be a black male wearing a grey hoodie and a t-shirt around his face as a mask.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Ronney Domiano 985-277-5738 or Domiano_RJ@hammond.org.

You can also contact the Hammond Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division on their Facebook page or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

