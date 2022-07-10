Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On July 8, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 41-year-old man and his 16-year-old relative. Police say that the crimes were committed in two separate incidents. One incident happened in May, and the other in June.

According to STPSO, 41-year-old Richard Williams was accused of a vehicle burglary that happened on May 8 at a convenience store in the Lee Road area. As for the juvenile, on June 26, the 16-year-old allegedly entered a gas station on Highway 21 near Covington and brandished a firearm while demanding money from a register. After demanding the money the 16-year-old fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Through investigation, STPSO detectives were able to gather information on the two and learned that they were family members. Additionally, they also determined that the firearm used in the robbery was an airsoft pistol. Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of both the juvenile and Williams with the help of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile was taken into custody at his home on July 7. Williams was taken into custody Thursday evening at the Covington Law Enforcement Complex.

The teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count each of first-degree robbery and obstruction of justice. Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on one count of simple burglary.