HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Houma Police Department was recently called to a reported shooting.

“Upon arrival, officers located one 24-year-old male subject suffering from a single gunshot to the face,” according to the Houma Police Department.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. where Prince Collins St. and Park Ave intersect.

An investigation ensued during which officers learned that a shootout took place at this location.

HPD says, “over 60 spent shell casings were recovered from several different weapons that were used in the shooting.”

The shooting victim was sent to a medical facility and is expected to recover.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Houma PD has identified five suspects. The search is on for the suspects listed below:

Ashley Jamal Harris , aka “ASH”, 41, of 119 Square Wolfe Ln., 2 counts of Attempted 2nd degree Murder, One count Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Louis Elliot Walker , aka "Big Lou", 30, of 146 Stovall Street , 2counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1 count of Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon

Danny Ray Howard , aka "Danny Ray", 32, of 105 Stovall Street , 2 counts of Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder

Terrel Toussant Naquin , 23, of 219 Morrison Avenue, 2counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1 count of Possession of a firearm by Convicted Felon

(JUVENILE , 17 years old), 5 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, One count of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.









Images courtesy of Houma Police Department

HPD is still looking for a motive in connection with this shootout.

If you know where any of these suspects are located, please call the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.