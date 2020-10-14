Police in Louisiana asking for public’s help locating motorcycle thief

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Thibodaux Police Department needs your help.

Do you recognize the vehicle or motorcycle in the pictures below?





Pictures courtesy of Thibodaux Police Department

If so, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

TPD says, “the motorcycle is a 2018 red Honda CBR 600 RR, which was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Talbot Avenue.”

Authorities think the truck in the picture is a Dodge Pickup Truck.

The investigation into this theft has been ongoing for awhile and TPD says, “if you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.”