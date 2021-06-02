Police identify man involved in early morning chase that ended in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shawn Phillips was apprehended near a Circle K on S. Range Ave.

Phillips led the Baton Rouge Police Department on a pursuit in a stolen Dodge Charger after refusing to stop.

The pursuit occurred around midnight and ended at the location seen in the attached video and the 43-year-old was taken into custody.

Whitney Brewer was a witness to the police activity and her video was posted on Trysta Jade’s Facebook page:

The Denham Springs Police Department assisted the Baton Rouge Police Department at the scene.