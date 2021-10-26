Police: Duo caught on stolen golf cart, charged with theft

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two 21-year-old men from Breaux Bridge are in trouble with the law after allegedly using a golf cart to commit crimes.

21-year-old Kenneth Andrus and 21-year-old Tyler Gautreaux are facing the same charges:

  • Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business (felony)
  • Theft (felony)
  • Vehicle Burglary (felony) 
Images courtesy of Breaux Bridge Police Department (Andrus/Gautreaux)

This all started when members of the Breaux Bridge Police Department were called to 1900 Block of Rees St.

A call came in about “two male subjects leaving a suspicious item in a parking lot.”

After locating Andrus and Gautreaux, investigators determined that the golf cart had been taken from a local business.

It is possible that additional charges could come in this case.

Both men are currently in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

