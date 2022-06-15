PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two people.
Tori Breakbill along with her 7-year-old daughter have been missing for over two weeks.
The family of this mother and daughter say neither have been seen since June 1.
Tori Breakbill is described this way:
- Age: 29 years old
- Weight: 5’2”
- Last seen with braids in her hair
If you know where either of these missing individuals are located, please call the Ponchatoula Police Department at (985) 386-6548.