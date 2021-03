NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — The police chief of a city in north Louisiana is calling it quits after 32 years of service.

Natchitoches Police Chief Michael “Micky” Dove announced his retirement Wednesday.

Dove began his tenure with the Natchitoches Police Department in 1989 and rose through the ranks until he was appointed chief in 2009.

His leave begins March 15 and ends June 15.