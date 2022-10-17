BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say one person sustained injuries in a Sunday (October 16) evening shooting and car crash that occurred just north of Glen Oaks, in the Zion City area.

According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a driver and at least one passenger were traveling in the area when someone fired a gun, shooting and injuring the passenger.

BRPD investigators believe it was shortly after this that the vehicle crashed into a house in the 5300 block of Monarch Avenue.

The wounded victim was rushed to an area hospital, and it is believed they will survive their injuries.

This is a developing situation; BRProud will keep readers posted as updates are provided by authorities.

In the meantime, anyone with information related to this case can contact BRPD Headquarters (225) 389-2000.