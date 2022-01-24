Police called reported fight at a Baton Rouge high school

EBR SCHOOLS: "We have not received any confirmation of any weapons being used or on site at this time."

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported fight at Tara High School.

According to EBR Schools, “there was a fight between two females students that took place inside the school this morning at Tara High.”

EBR Schools say, “The students were effectively separated by administration and given disciplinary instructions, which included contacting their parents or legal guardians.”

Another fight took place when the two female students were being picked up from school. That fight involved “additional female adults.”

“The subsequent fight occurred between the adults and a separate fight between the minors,” according to EBR Schools.

An investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department is ongoing.