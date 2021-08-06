Pole Dancers ‘invade’ New Orleans for International Pole Convention

An exotic dancer’s shoe is shown on the stage at Scores Gentlemen’s Club Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Workers in Tampa’s renowned strip club industry are worried but hopeful that despite the pandemic’s damper on business they’ll have a lucrative time during the typically rip-roaring Super Bowl week. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This month in August, Pole dancers of all ages, backgrounds, and body shapes will gather for the 10th annual International Pole Convention, also known as “PoleCon.”

The event is open to the public and will be held from August 26 through 29 at the Sheraton New Orleans.

Attendees will be able to take part in seminars and workshops with internationally recognized “pole stars,” they will also have opportunities for instructor certifications and much more.

“This is our second time hosting the convention in New Orleans,” said PoleCon CEO Colleen Jolly “We wanted to return to NOLA to laissez les bons temps rouler for our 10th anniversary of celebrating the diversity of the pole industry—the sports side, fitness side, art side, theatrical side, and of course, the sexy side,” she added.

The Weekend Pass is $195 dollars and provides an entire weekend of access to all events, with the fun kicking off Thursday night.

Attendees under 18 participate with a parent or guardian at a discounted rate of $95 for the entire weekend.

Tickets can be bought online here.