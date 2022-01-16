Pointer sparks No. 12 LSU to 82-64 win over Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 20 points, Khayla Pointer had 10 of her 17 points in a pivotal third quarter and No. 12 LSU pulled away from Vanderbilt for an 82-64 win.

Morris had 18 of her points by halftime, but the Tigers only led 43-36.

Pointer had two baskets in an opening 8-0 run in the third quarter and added six more points as LSU closed it with a 13-2 surge for a 66-45 lead.

LSU was 10-of-14 shooting in the third quarter to 4 of 20 for Vanderbilt.

Faustine Aifuwa also scored 20 points for LSU.

Brinae Alexander scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half for the Commodores.

