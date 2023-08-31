PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Classes in Plaquemines Parish have been canceled on Thursday, Aug. 31, due to a lack of water pressure.

Parish officials announced via Facebook, that students at Boothville Elementary and South Plaquemines High School will not report to the classroom after the Boothville Water Treatment Plant reportedly lost power to the raw water pump.

Officials said they discovered a fuse on the Entergy side disconnected causing a drop in water pressure from the Empire to the Venice area.

Entergy has been notified and is said to be en route to make the needed repairs.

WGNO will provide updated information as it is made available.

