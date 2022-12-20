PORT SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — A Marrero man is dead after a crash in Plaquemines Parish Monday, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say just before midnight they responded to a crash on LA 23 near Lake Hermitage Drive in Port Sulphur. Investigations revealed that 67-year-old Richard Hurst was headed south in a Chevrolet Suburban when the truck ran off the right side of the road.

Hurst drove past the shoulder and collided with a utility pole. Troopers say Hurst was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers say they do not suspect Hurst was impaired at the time but toxicology samples have been sent off for testing. No further details are available as this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.