BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for the four crewmembers who went missing from a bulk carrier vessel near Belle Chasse.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders said they received a call around 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, reporting four people in the water. The men were crewmembers aboard the Meghna Adventure.

It was reported that the four did not arrive for muster aboard the vessel Monday evening.

The men were described as being of Bangladeshi nationality with dark colored hair, brown skin and ages 25, 29, 30 and 47 years old.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, a Coast Guard spokesperson said search operations were suspended. The four crewmembers could not be found. However, the spokesperson said the search was suspended pending any new information.

