Salvation Army provides resources for residents in Belle Chasse

Plaquemines Parish

(Courtesy: The Salvation Army Texas)

BEL CHASSE, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services will host a bulk distribution on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church 14747 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037.

Bulk Distribution of Hygiene kits, Cleanup kits, Water, Breakfast Boxes, Gloves, and other items will be provided. Canteens will also be on-site to serve hot meals and water.

The Salvation Army will have canteens serving hot meals and water on 9/16/21 at the following locations:

Morning Star Baptist14747 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037
St. Rose Community Church627 St Rose Ave, St Rose, LA 70087
Avondale2901 US-90 Avondale, LA 70094
Orleans (Stop in Ironton)278 Civic Dr. Port Sulphur 70083
St. Charles Catholic Church13396 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047
Life Fellowship Community Church2671 LA-306, Des Allemands, LA 70030
Lafitte (Piggly Wiggly)2695 Jean Lafitte Blvd Jean Lafitte, LA 70067
St. Charles Parish Library307 Audubon St, Paradis, LA 70080
Bulk Distribution Morning Star Baptist14747 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037

