Salvation Army provides resources for residents in Belle Chasse

BEL CHASSE, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services will host a bulk distribution on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church 14747 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037.
Bulk Distribution of Hygiene kits, Cleanup kits, Water, Breakfast Boxes, Gloves, and other items will be provided. Canteens will also be on-site to serve hot meals and water.
The Salvation Army will have canteens serving hot meals and water on 9/16/21 at the following locations:
|Morning Star Baptist
|14747 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037
|St. Rose Community Church
|627 St Rose Ave, St Rose, LA 70087
|Avondale
|2901 US-90 Avondale, LA 70094
|Orleans (Stop in Ironton)
|278 Civic Dr. Port Sulphur 70083
|St. Charles Catholic Church
|13396 River Rd, Destrehan, LA 70047
|Life Fellowship Community Church
|2671 LA-306, Des Allemands, LA 70030
|Lafitte (Piggly Wiggly)
|2695 Jean Lafitte Blvd Jean Lafitte, LA 70067
|St. Charles Parish Library
|307 Audubon St, Paradis, LA 70080
|Bulk Distribution Morning Star Baptist
|14747 LA-23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037